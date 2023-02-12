New video shows moment Sunset District house exploded

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco Sunset District home exploded Thursday morning and the catastrophic event was caught on surveillance video obtained exclusively by KPIX.

The video shows two individuals standing across the street from the house located in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue, when the explosion occurred. The force of the blast knocked the two people several feet.

Houses adjacent to the blast sustained severe damage and were red-tagged by city inspectors while other homes on the block suffered broken windows and doors.

In response to the incident, San Francisco police arrested 53-year-old Darron Price on charges of manslaughter and manufacturing drugs in the home, as well as two counts of child endangerment. Two children who lived at the home were in school at the time.

Tragically, a disabled woman who lived in the house died and her caretaker suffered serious burn injuries.

Police confirmed that Price lived in the home at the time of the explosion but they did not provide further details on his relationship with the other occupants.

Area residents told KPIX that a family of four, including a husband, wife and two children, lived in the home. They kept to themselves and rarely interacted with their neighbors.

In response to the tragedy, San Francisco supervisor Joel Engardio, who represents the district, will hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday at 5 p.m. to offer support and provide resources to affected residents.

Various city departments will be in attendance to provide assistance to those impacted by the event.