San Francisco District Attorney won't charge suspect in Market Street homicide

The San Francisco District Attorney's office on Monday confirmed it will not charge the man accused in a deadly stabbing last month near the Embarcadero BART station.

DA Brooke Jenkins said her office was not able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect -- 36-year-old Jonathan Wright -- was not acting in self-defense.

Wright was booked on suspicion of murder a couple weeks after the incident on Nov. 13th near the intersection of Market and Main. Early that morning, officers responded to a report a person who was bleeding. Officers found a male victim suffering from an injury just outside an entrance to the BART/Muni Metro Embarcadero station.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident forced authorities to close the station and impacted BART and Muni service.

Wright was arrested on Nov. 24 just after midnight by BART police at the Bay Fair station on an outstanding warrant before initially being connected to the fatal stabbing. He was also suspected of fare evasion, authorities said. BART police have him listed as being transient.

Wright was also booked into the San Francisco County Jail #2 just after 8 a.m. on suspicion of murder, according to jail records. Jenkins did not indicate whether or not charges might be pursued against Wright in the incident at a later date.