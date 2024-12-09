San Francisco's California Academy of Sciences welcomes baby African turaco chick

The California Academy of Sciences is celebrating a new addition to its Osher Rainforest -- a red-crested turaco chick.

A baby red-crested turaco, with gray plumage, is the first chick born to the first African bird species to inhabit Osher Rainforest dome at the California Academy of Sciences. Dec. 9, 2024. California Academy of Sciences

The chick joins an array of other baby animals on display this month, including reindeer, camels, and yaks, as part of the Academy's holiday programming.

Native to the forests of western Angola, red-crested turacos (Tauraco erythrolophus) are the first African bird species to inhabit the dome. Scarlet and Skittles, a female and a male, are also part of a Species Survival Plan, a program of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, that is meant to help maintain genetic diversity among populations in human care.

Currently just a few weeks old, the chick sports dark, fluffy baby plumage. Under the care of the Steinhart Aquarium's Animal Health and Care Team, the baby bird is thriving and will soon develop the vibrant rainbow-hued feathers characteristic of the species.

Red-crested turaco parents Scarlet and Skittles recently welcomed their first chick at the California Academy of Sciences. June 11, 2024. California Academy of Sciences

The chick was born to red-crested turaco parents Scarlet and Skittles and is currently on view inside the Osher Rainforest, California Academy of Sciences.

This holiday season, the Academy's lineup of baby animals continues. See baby camels on display through Dec.19, then return for baby yaks from December 20 to January 5. For more information and tickets visit the Cal Academy website.