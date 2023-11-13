San Francisco businesses inside the Metreon seeing decline in sales due to APEC Summit restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO — Businesses inside the Metreon in San Francisco knew the APEC Summit and its security protocols would create issues, and with the summit underway, those worries are now being realized.

Manuel Ramirez, the owner of Bonchon, has been leading the charge of advocating for businesses inside of the Metreon.

"People were saying that it will be just three days. That the perimeter fence is going to go up (Nov. 14) and it actually went up on Thursday, Nov. 10 — So, it's not just three days," said Ramirez.

He said he and some businesses decided to stay open, while others have closed.

"People are just trying to avoid congestion, they are trying to avoid the delays in their schedule," Ramirez said.

KPIX spoke with Scott Rowitz the executive director of the Yerba Buena community benefit district , which is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the neighborhood in downtown, about these concerns.

"All the businesses know we are with them. The city and we are working with them to really find solutions, and some small solutions have been put in place," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said it's not enough.

"We're down by 40% in sales, average daily sales, compared to two weeks ago and even compared year over year 2022," said Ramirez. "We got an email from the from the companies from the third-party platforms saying that they are suspending operations to this area on their own."

On the other side of the food court is Buckhorn. Lesli Zuniga has been a cashier at Buckhorn and said business has already been slow.

"It's just been like the people working inside like police officers and some people from the convention but not really a lot of people," said Zuniga.

The businesses here are still hoping for the best, but Ramirez said, if things don't improve and he is unable to make payroll, he will have to close.

The businesses tell me that only time will tell if APEC is going to have a negative or positive impact on them.