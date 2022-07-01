Man killed in San Francisco Bay vessel collision near Angel Island identified

SAN FRANCISCO BAY – A man who died following a collision between two boats on San Francisco Bay near Angel Island on Thursday afternoon has been identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office as 65-year-old Contra Costa County resident Michael Wells.

The collision between a sailboat and a 25-foot center console pleasure craft motorboat was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard at 2:09 p.m. and caused the motorboat to spin out of control until authorities could commandeer the vessel.

Wells, who was operating the motorboat, was ejected as a result of the collision. He was pulled from the water by witnesses but succumbed to his injuries.

Vessel involved in SF Bay collision CBS

San Francisco fire officials said there were four people aboard the sailboat and none reported injuries.

San Francisco police, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marin County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit are investigating the fatal collision, authorities said.