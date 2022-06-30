1 person rescued from San Francisco Bay after vessels collide near Angel Island

SAN FRANCISCO BAY -- The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a collision between two vessels in San Francisco Bay off of Angel Island that required one unresponsive person be rescued from the water, authorities said.

Authorities said the collision between the two vessels involved a sailboat with four people aboard and a 25-foot powered center-console vessel with one person was reported to the Coast Guard at around 2:09 p.m. just off of Angel Island. The person on the center-console vessel fell into water and was rescued by people on sailing vessel. Authorities said the victim was unresponsive.

A Golden Gate Cast Guard crew took control, bringing the individual to emergency responders in Tiburon for medical treatment. There was, no word on the person's condition, but they were still unresponsive when handed off to medics.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries, SFPD was trying to contain the center-console vessel left unmanned when the person fell into water as the vessel is currently doing circles on San Francisco Bay.