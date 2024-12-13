San Francisco Ballet's "Nutcracker" tradition continues after resolution of labor dispute

The "Nutcracker" is a Bay Area holiday tradition, with the first U.S. production of the iconic Christmas ballet staged in San Francisco 80 years ago.

This year, performances were in doubt due to a contract dispute with the ballet company's dancers. Now that it's settled, all parties behind the scenes are excited that the show will go on.

For dancers in the San Francisco Ballet, every step matters. Soloist Sasha Mukhamedov, who rehearses with both precision and passion, reflects on the enchantment of "Nutcrackers" iconic snow scene.

"It's a very magical scene, you know? Lots of snow coming down," Mukhamedov said. "Dancing in it can be stressful, if it gets stuck to your face or mouth. But I think for us, we just keep in mind how magical it is for the audience. So we don't think about that too much."

This year, the audience almost missed out on that magic. A five-month rate dispute between the American Guild of Musical Artists and the San Francisco Ballet threatened to disrupt performances. However, a tentative agreement was reached last week, much to Mukhamedov's relief.

"Luckily, all of us are really happy that we managed to come to a really respectful and tentative agreement between the company and dancers," Mukhamedov said. "Now we can really just move forward and look forward to enjoying the rest of the season."

This year's production is particularly special as it marks the 20th anniversary of former Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson's interpretation of Nutcracker. The production has become a beloved American classic.

Austrian dancer Adrian Zeisel highlighted the unique cultural significance of the Nutcracker in the United States.

"I think Nutcracker, especially in the U.S., is a much bigger event for families than it is, let's say, in Europe," Zeisel said. "Especially Helgi's production. It's very spectacular to watch."

For rehearsal director and former San Francisco Ballet dancer Katita Waldo, coaching this new generation of dancers is a deeply fulfilling experience.

"I'm enjoying now working on the next generation of dancers that get an opportunity to do those parts," Waldo said. "I can still feel what it feels like to do them when I watch, and it's really wonderful."

This season also marks the 80th anniversary of the first production of "Nutcracker" in the United States, which premiered in San Francisco. The Bay Area tradition continues to captivate audiences, blending family, memories, and the magic of snow.

"It's the music, the aspect of the children. It's a very family-friendly performance," Waldo said. "Christmas time is all about family, memories, the magic of snow."

As the curtain rises, generations old and new come together to celebrate the timeless enchantment of of the holiday ballet. Helgi Tomasson's "Nutcracker" is onstage at San Francisco's War Memorial Opera House now until December 29.