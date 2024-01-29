San Francisco 49ers fans excited to buy team merch after NFC Championship win

DALY CITY (KPIX) - Niners fans celebrated their team's come-from-behind win in the NFC Championship game by showing up early on Monday to buy merchandise branded with that title.

"Let's see what we can get for the next couple of weeks. I've already ordered another jersey on Bosa," said Christina Sargent while shopping inside the Dick's Sporting Goods Store at Serramonte Center. "My husband and I both have offensive jerseys; we needed a defensive jersey now."

Some customers lined up before sunrise outside the store. The stores opening hours extended earlier than the normal time.

It was a quick turnaround for those who were up late celebrating after Sunday's win. Sargent made it a point to get to the store before heading into work: a nice reward for the Faithful who had to watch two nailbiters during the playoffs.

"I mean it was almost as stressful as the week before. My heart can't take that. It just cannot take that," she told KPIX.

Not only is it a way to celebrate the win and another NFC Championship, it is part of the excitement growing around the Bay Area as the 49ers make their return to the Super Bowl.

"I'm from the Bay Area. I grew up in San Francisco," said Jake Torres. "My dad's a 49er's fan since he came from Peru. Grew up a 49er."

Torres said he wanted to buy a gift for his father ahead of his birthday and the big game. Despite two games that caught everyone off guard, Torres feels confident about the Niners facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He anticipates the AFC Champions will be another worthy opponent for the Niners in the post-season.

"Oh my God, it was a heart attack, like every hour, every minute. It was the same thing with the Green Bay Packers," Torres said. "But you know what, I never lost faith."

Sargent said she wants to see the Niners bring home that sixth Super Bowl trophy, after failing in their last two appearances. The rematch with Kansas City only adds to the desire to win next Sunday.

"They'll be ready in two weeks. The injuries will heal, and we'll be ready for them," she said.