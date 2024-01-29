Airlines schedule more flights to Las Vegas from Bay Area for 49ers fans ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

As some of the 49er Faithful start making plans to get to the Super Bowl party in Las Vegas to root the team on, some airlines are beefing up their flight schedule from the Bay to Sin City to accommodate the crowds.

United, Delta and Spirit airlines are all adding flights to make sure 49ers fans have plenty of options to make it to the big game.

On the heels of the team's win, the official airline of the San Francisco 49ers United is adding nine more flights to Vegas from the region -- including five originating at San Francisco International Airport and four from San Jose Mineta International Airport. Those flights will allow more than 2,200 additional fans in the Bay Area to make it to Super Bowl LVIII.

The airline also created special flight numbers for our service between the Bay Area and Vegas during the Big Game weekend. Flight number UA 1995 was named for the last year the 49ers won the Super Bowl, while Flight UA 1849 represents the year of the San Francisco Gold Rush.

A press release issued by United noted that tickets for the new flights are currently on sale via United.com and on the United app, adding that with more than a quarter of all flights for the Super Bowl are generally purchased in the two weeks before the game, itis an optimal time for customers to book their trip to Vegas.

Both United and American airlines added similarly themed flight numbers from Kansas City to Las Vegas. American nodded to the jersey numbers of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Mike Edwards, as well as Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift by using her birth year (and the name of her hugely popular fifth album) 1989 for a flight number to Las Vegas.

Delta is also introducing new routes for 49ers faithful from San Francisco and San Jose to Las Vegas. Spirit Airlines is introducing three daily, nonstop flights between San Jose and Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9, for fans to travel for football's biggest weekend. There are also up to four daily, nonstop flights from Oakland to Las Vegas available at Spirit.com.