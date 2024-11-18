San Carlos crash kills 31-year-old cyclist over the weekend

A 31-year-old bicyclist died after she was hit by a driver in San Carlos over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The crash happened about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, on Holly Street near the U.S. Highway 101 overpass.

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies found the bicyclist with life-threatening injuries and emergency crews took her to a hospital, where she died.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Andrea Vallebueno of Palo Alto.

The collision is being investigated by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff's office said in a news release.