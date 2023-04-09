Sacramento toddler accidentally shoots himself with gun Sacramento toddler accidentally shoots himself with gun 00:17

SACRAMENTO - An investigation is underway in Sacramento after police say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.

According to authorities, the incident took place at a residence located on South Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital, and his current condition is not known at this time.

This tragedy sheds light on the ongoing issue of accidental shootings involving children in the United States. According to the nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety, there have been 68 unintentional shootings resulting in 29 deaths and 40 injuries among children under the age of 18 in 2023. This number includes both self-inflicted and unintentional shootings by others.

While there is no one solution to prevent these incidents from occurring, gun safety advocates suggest measures such as proper storage of guns and education on safe handling practices.