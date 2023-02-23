Suspect in 2 Sacramento State sexual assault cases arrested in Germany

SACRAMENTO – Authorities say they have arrested the suspect in two Sacramento State sexual assault cases that had been under investigation since last year.

At least four sexual assaults were reported over the course of a month. Two of the assaults happened on campus, while a third happened nearby. The fourth case, reported in October, happened at the Hornet Commons apartment complex on campus.

Sacramento State police did not say if all the sexual assault incidents were related, but they urged students to be aware.

On Thursday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced that they had arrested a suspect by the name of Nida Muhammad Nyazi in connection to two sexual assault cases. The victims were both students at Sacramento State.

Nyazi, 31, was arrested in Germany with the help of international authorities, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says.

He is now awaiting to be extradited back to the US to face several felony charges.