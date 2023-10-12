Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dead at 84

Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the legendary soul group The Isley Brothers, has died at age 84, his family confirmed.

"There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother," Ronald Isley said in a statement to CBS News. "Our family will miss him. But I know he's in a better place."

A cause of death has not been revealed.

From left to right, Rudolph Isley, Ronald Isley and O'Kelly Isley Jr. in 1964. Getty Images

Rudolph was an original member of the family musical group that consisted of him and his brothers O'Kelly "Kelly" Isley Jr. and Ronald Isley.

The R&B and soul band took off in the late 1950s and continued to make music for over six decades.

They are responsible for the timeless hits "Who's That Lady?," "Between the Sheets" and "Shout."

Rudolph left the band in the late 1980s to pursue a life in the ministry. In 1992 the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Last year, the group was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.