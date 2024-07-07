Fast-spreading Royal Fire burns 54 acres in Tahoe National Forest, evacuation warning issued

PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters are battling a 54-acre fire that was reportedly started by an escaped campfire found by hikers in the Tahoe National Forest on Sunday evening, officials said.

The Tahoe National Forest said the Royal Incident was about 5-10 acres with a moderate-to-rapid rate of spread in the Royal Gorge area around 5:45 p.m. Just under an hour later, they said it was 100 acres with rapid spread.

But around 8:30 p.m., the forest service and Cal Fire said the fire was 54 acres after better mapping. Cal Fire added there is no containment.

Ground and air resources are currently battling the fire, which is burning in difficult and remote terrain.

Cal Fire said the fire was reportedly started by an escaped campfire just after 4 p.m., but the forest service said the cause is under investigation.

Officials are urging people to not report the fire, which can be seen from Interstate 80.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said it is monitoring the fire closely and will provide updates.

An evacuation warning was issued for five homes on Soda Springs Road. Recreation areas are also being evacuated.

Soda Springs Road has been closed from more than one mile south of the intersection with Serene Road to Forest Service Road 6001-35.