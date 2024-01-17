Rohnert Park man fatally struck by vehicle while walking dog identified

A man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Rohnert Park over the weekend while he was walking his dog has been identified by the Sonoma County Coroner's Office as Andrew Kenneth Lujan, a 61-year-old resident of Rohnert Park.

Lujan's dog also died in the collision. They were hit by a Lexus sedan at about 7 a.m. Sunday morning as they crossed Rohnert Park Expressway near the rail crossing at the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit station.

Lujan was in cardiac arrest in the eastbound left lane when Rohnert Park public safety officers and paramedics responded. Despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, which determined that drugs or alcohol were not factors.

Investigators said Lujan was crossing north with his dog in an area that was not well-lit and amid heavy fog when the collision occurred.