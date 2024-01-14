Man, dog killed in early morning crash in Rohnert Park

A pedestrian and his dog were killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning in Rohnert Park.

Police said the collision happened just after 7 a.m. on eastbound Rohnert Park Expressway near the railroad crossing.

First responders arrived to find an adult male pedestrian lying in the number one lane in cardiac arrest. His dog was dead in the roadway.

Despite police and medics attempting life saving measures, the man died at the scene.

The vehicle's driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police, who determined the person wasn't under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police said the pedestrian and his dog were crossing northbound across Rohnert Park Expressway in dim lighting and heavy fog when they were struck.