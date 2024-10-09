Riders say new BART fare gates, increased policing are improving train security

BART riders say they are noticing improved security on trains as the transit system adds the new, stronger fare gates at stations and changes its approach to policing.

Walking through the Civic Center Station, BART Police Chief Kevin Franklin tells CBS News Bay Area that his team is on a mission to make BART safer and to change peoples' perception of the transit system.

"We really need to continue our presence. Our passengers and employees have been very clear with that; that they want to see our presence here," he said. "We've got a uniformed presence out here to make sure that we address behaviors that are incompatible with safe, clean, and reliable public transportation."

Franklin says they've changed their deployment strategy, with more of a visible presence in the stations and on the trains.

"It reinforces the requirement that we do have a code of conduct here. There are laws," he said.

In the first half of 2024, BART Police reported 10,359 enforcement contacts, which was nearly double the 5,490 enforcement contacts reported in the first half of 2023.

On top of that, the number of trains impacted by incidents requiring BART Police has decreased as well. In May of 2023, there were 374. In August, there were 255.

"I think that is attributable to our increased presence out here, because we're addressing problems before they turn into train delays," Franklin said.

BART is well into the process of installing new fare gates that are designed to make it harder for people to get into the system without paying a fare.

The following seven stations now have the new fare gates:

West Oakland (work started the week of December 11, 2023, and was completed December 28, 2023)

Civic Center (platform gate replaced April 2024, work on the concourse gates began in July 2024 and the entire station was completed August 29, 2024)

Fruitvale (work began August 13, 2024, and was completed on August 21, 2024)

Richmond (work started the week of Sept 3, 2024 and was completed on September 13, 2024)

Oakland International Airport (work started the week of Sept 15, 2024 and was completed September 20, 2024)

24th St./Mission (work started the week of Sept 3, 2024 and was completed September 21, 2024)

Antioch (work started the week of Sept 16 and was completed Sept 30, 2024)

BART plans to finish installing the gates at eight more stations by the end of 2024, and then have the entire system upgraded by the end of 2025.

"One of the things that really indicates the difference they have made is the number of Clipper Card transactions at stations with the new fare gates has increased sharply. So we know more people are using their Clipper Cards at those stations," Franklin said.

Using the first six months of the year at the West Oakland station as an example, BART saw an 11% increase in entries and exits at the station once the new fare gates went up. That was nearly double the systemwide increase of 6%.

"It's really eliminated the people that are fare evading just because it was easy to fare evade," Franklin said. "Now we can just focus on the people who really are trying to get into the system – the determined fare evaders – we have an enforcement strategy that can take care of that."

Some riders say they've seen a difference on BART in recent months, like John, who didn't want to share his last name.

"It looks like there are more people on a regular basis using the train, especially on weekends," John said. "It used to be pretty sketch, I think, especially at night. But now it's been noticeably better."

He's noticed more of a police presence in recent months.

"The biggest issue with getting more people to ride is to feel safe," he said. "Having more of at least, the illusion of safety, it makes a difference for people who want to ride."

Overall, he thinks the new fare gates are working well. However, they're not foolproof, as he's experienced.

"Somebody literally snuck in with me as I was trying to get in one of the new gates and I was kind of like, 'What are you doing man?'" he said.

Franklin says though they're getting good feedback, there is still more work to be done.

"People's perception is their reality. I can't change a person's mind, but I can let them know what we're doing to change that perception of safety and security at BART," he said. "I think if people came back to BART today, I think they're having a much different experience than maybe some of the rumors to ride BART and be out in the system."