Richmond man faces murder charge for San Francisco Mission drive-by shooting last week

A Richmond man suspected in a drive-by shooting that killed a man in San Francisco's Mission District last week is facing a murder charge, prosecutors said.

Alexander Martinez, 30, was charged with murder, shooting from a vehicle and being in possession of a loaded, concealed gun, among other things, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

A little before 1:40 p.m. last Friday, Martinez shot the man -- identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office as 23-year-old Alberto Rafael Vargas Quero -- on the 2300 block of Mission Street, police said.

Quero died at the scene and Martinez was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. the same day in Richmond, police said.

"This shooting has shaken the Mission District, and my office will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served to the victim and the community in this case," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a news release Thursday.

Martinez, who is still in custody, is scheduled for an arraignment on April 17 at San Francisco's Hall of Justice.

If he's convicted of all charges, Martinez faces a possible sentence of life in prison, according to prosecutors.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.