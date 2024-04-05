Man shot dead in San Francisco's Mission District

A person was shot dead in San Francisco's Mission District Friday afternoon.

San Francisco police said officers responded at about 1:37 p.m. to the 2300 block of Mission Street between 19th and 20th Streets following a report of a shooting. They found a man who had been shot more than once and began to render aid, including CPR.

Medics arrived and continued the first aid efforts but the man died at the scene, police said.

Homicide investigators responded and took over the investigation. There was no information on a motive or suspect and no arrests have been made.

Police asked anyone with information to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.