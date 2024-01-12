Horrific high-speed car crash in Richmond leaves 2 dead

Raw video: Scene of double fatal car crash in Richmond

A solo vehicle car crash in Richmond left two people dead Friday morning, police said.

At 7:16 a.m., the Richmond Police Department received numerous calls regarding the crash in the area of Carlson Boulevard and Florida Avenue.

Lt. Donald Patchin confirmed that the crash involved just one vehicle and speed appeared to be a factor.

Video from above the crash scene showed the car had skidded into a tree in the center median and was disintegrated into three pieces.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

