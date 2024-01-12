Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Horrific high-speed car crash in Richmond leaves 2 dead

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Raw video: Scene of double fatal car crash in Richmond
Raw video: Scene of double fatal car crash in Richmond 01:14

A solo vehicle car crash in Richmond left two people dead Friday morning, police said.

At 7:16 a.m., the Richmond Police Department received numerous calls regarding the crash in the area of Carlson Boulevard and Florida Avenue.

Lt. Donald Patchin confirmed that the crash involved just one vehicle and speed appeared to be a factor.

Video from above the crash scene showed the car had skidded into a tree in the center median and was disintegrated into three pieces.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.  

First published on January 12, 2024 / 10:30 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.