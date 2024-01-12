2 young girls die in tragic multi-vehicle crash on Highway 152 in Gilroy

Two young girls -- ages 4 and 7 -- died in a crash involving multiple vehicles on state Highway 152 east of Gilroy in Santa Clara County on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The five-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Highway 152 just west of Lake Road.

SR152 between lovers Lane and Bloomfield Avenue is closed due to a traffic crash. Please use alternate routes such as SR156, US101 and SR25. There is an unknown ETA to open. pic.twitter.com/rTalyofTKV — CHP Hollister-Gilroy (@gilroy_chp) January 12, 2024

A 25-year-old Los Banos man driving a 2021 Tesla was heading west on the highway when he tried to use the eastbound lane to pass a Peterbilt big-rig but struck a 2018 Honda that was driving east, CHP Officer Alfredo Uribe said in a news release.

The collision caused the Tesla to then hit a 2017 Dodge head-on, causing the Dodge to also collide with the big-rig, according to Uribe. The Tesla spun out of control and hit a 2020 Subaru.

A 7-year-old girl in the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene while a 4-year-old girl was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries. A 1-year-old boy in the Dodge was uninjured, according to CHP.

Authorities said the three occupants of the Honda, which was driven by a woman from San Jose, suffered minor injuries, as did the driver of the Subaru, authorities said.

CHP said no drivers were arrested or cited at the scene. The investigation into the crash has yet to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor, according to CHP.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Officer Vasquez from the CHP's Hollister-Gilroy office at (408) 427-0700.