2 suspected of stealing $7,000 in makeup from CVS stores arrested in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS – Two women arrested in San Carlos on Labor Day are suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in makeup from CVS stores on the Peninsula, San Mateo County sheriff's deputies said.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, deputies were called to the CVS store at 1324 San Carlos Avenue after two people were seen shoplifting makeup. The suspects left the scene in a black Mercedes-Benz four door.

Deputies soon located the Mercedes and conducted a traffic stop. Both people inside the vehicle were positively identified by witnesses as the shoplifting suspects.

Deputies said stolen makeup worth thousands of dollars was seized from CVS stores in San Mateo County and the East Bay. Two people suspected in the thefts were arrested on September 4, 2023. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

A search of the vehicle yielded more than $1,000 in makeup stolen from the San Carlos store, along with $5,000 to $6,000 in makeup from other CVS stores in San Mateo County and the East Bay, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspects, identified as 22-year-old Hajar Soumbati of San Francisco and 19-year-old Marwa Abdalla of San Francisco, were arrested without incident. They were booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of organized retail theft, shoplifting and conspiracy.

According to jail records, both Soumbati and Abdalla are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.