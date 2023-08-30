Rising retail theft in San Mateo County prompts calls for task force - "Enough is enough"

SAN MATEO – A supervisor in San Mateo County unveiled a sweeping new plan aimed at stopping a wave of retail theft on the Peninsula.

In response to this growing problem, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa has taken a stand. On Tuesday, he announced a decisive step to address the issue and seek solutions.

"Enough is enough! All this retail theft. All this sort of crime. Enough is enough. We really need to look at state laws. What we have in place right now is not working," Canepa explained.

Canepa highlighted the escalation of retail theft across the county and presented a plan to tackle the issue head-on.

"I've asked to create a task force so, on September 12th, the Board of Supervisors meeting, I want to move forward with legislation to create a task force of the Sheriff's office, as well as the police chiefs here in San Mateo County," added Canepa.

He emphasized that areas like the Hillsdale Shopping Center and Serramonte have been disproportionately affected.

Canepa expressed concern over the impact of Proposition 47, a measure approved by voters which reclassified certain thefts as misdemeanors.

"We can't go on like this. In addition…I had supported Proposition 47, which basically said you wouldn't prosecute…the crime is different at the level of up to $950. I thought it was a good idea then because we need to give people an opportunity, we need to give people a chance," Canepa said.

"I made a mistake, it was a big mistake, and you have to acknowledge your mistake. By doing this, what we've done is we're, letting people take thousands and thousands of dollars. And why should people be subjugated?" the supervisor went on to say.

Allan Cocaran, a flower delivery worker, has watched with growing concern as retail theft and other crimes have surged in San Mateo County.

"It's just on the rise. I mean, everywhere you go, it's crazy, every city, every state, out of control," said Cocaran.

This past weekend, the issue hit home as four individuals, including two juveniles, were arrested right next to his workplace. They were apprehended for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars' worth of fragrances from a cosmetic store at the Hillsdale Mall.

"I work here five days a week. weekends, I get the days off, but when I flipped on the news, I said: 'Oh wow, I was just there on Friday,'" Cocaran added.

Cocaran echoed the supervisor's concerns, emphasizing the urgency for action.

"It's awesome…and get the CHP involved. Get the National Guard. Whatever it takes to take care of this. Retail crime, especially in cities like Oakland and San Francisco, is forcing small business people to close. They can't afford all these constant break-ins and robberies. They're no profit in it for them," Cocaran concluded.

So far this year, San Mateo Police have made 30 arrests for shoplifting and 23 arrests for burglary.