2 adults, 2 juveniles accused of stealing $3,500 in fragrances from San Mateo store

SAN MATEO – Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested after police said thousands of dollars in fragrances were stolen from a cosmetic store in San Mateo over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, officers received reports of three suspects who stole "multiple bottles" of fragrances from the Sephora store at Hillsdale mall. According to store staff, the suspects ran out of the store and got into vehicle waiting for them in the mall parking lot.

Police said a loss prevention officer provided them a description of the getaway car and the license plate number.

Officers spotted the vehicle as it merged onto Highway 101. A traffic stop took place and all four people inside were detained.

According to police, 26 bottles of perfume valued at $3,509.13 were found inside the car. The suspects were then arrested.

The adult suspects, identified as 20-year-old Andre BeckoSteen-Mixon of Oakland and 18-year-old Christopher Range of Carmichael, were booked into the San Mateo County Jail. Both BeckoSteen-Mixon and Range face charges of second degree burglary, conspiracy and contribution to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said the juvenile suspects are identified as a 17-year-old girl from Yuba City and a 13-year-old boy from San Mateo. Both face charges of second degree burglary and conspiracy.

Due to their ages, police did not release their names.

"The successful resolution of this investigation is a testament to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement and community members committed to maintaining the safety and security of our city," police said Monday.

According to jail records, the adult suspects are scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.