Report: 3 suspects arrested in deadly shooting near UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY -- Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue earlier this month near the UC Berkeley campus that left one man and three other people injured, according to reports.

The victim killed in the shooting, identified by authorities earlier this month as 29-year-old Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, was a youth pastor and Master of Divinity student at the Pacific School of Religion.

Mataafa was one of four people shot at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Durant Avenue following an argument, according to Berkeley police. The other three victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. School officials said Mataafa was out with friends and relatives in Berkeley when the incident happened.

According to the East Bay Times, early Tuesday evening police arrested Michael Monrroy-Ramos, a 23-year-old longshoreman, in Union City on suspicion of murder and attempted murder by shooting from a vehicle. At the same time, the Times reports police also arrested 24-year-old metal worker Andy Geovanny Gutierrez-Rebollo in Oakland on similar charges.

At around 6:30 p.m., 31-year-old Jessyca Monrroy was arrested in Union City on suspicion of being an accessory.

The East Bay Times said all three suspects were being held without bail at Berkeley city jail in advance of arraignment hearings scheduled for Friday morning in Oakland.