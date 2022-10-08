Four shot overnight near UC Berkeley, 1 dies from wounds

BERKELEY (CBS SF) - A shooting near UC Berkeley early Saturday morning injured four people, with one victim dying from their wounds, according to Berkeley Police.

Berkeley Police reported the shooting near Durant and Telegraph avenues at around 1:35 a.m.

A crime scene technician documents the scene of a mass shooting near Telegraph and Durant avenues, in Berkeley, California, on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Four people were shot. Photos by David Yee ©2022 #berkeleycrime #crime #gunviolence #berkeleyafterdark #massshooting pic.twitter.com/yVVNFZ2fSF — David Yee 余德輝 (@Yeegeefoto) October 8, 2022

The Berkeley Scanner reports that one victim died from their injuries at a nearby hospital. Berkeley Police later confirmed this with a statement:

"Early this morning, a fight broke out in the south campus area near Telegraph and Durant. About that time shots rang out as multiple people fled. As a result, four people sustained gunshot wounds. Officers were quickly on scene and begun lifesaving measures. The Berkeley Fire Department responded and transported the injured to an area hospital. Since, one person has succumbed to his injury."

The suspects were still outstanding as of Saturday morning.

Police reported Berkeley Homicide Detectives were investigating the shooting.

Those with information about the case or security footage that captured the suspects were asked contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900.

The area of the shooting is nearby where an AR-15 was used in a street robbery last month.