Wedding dress recovered, arrest made after package theft in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY – Nearly two weeks after a wedding dress was stolen during a package theft caught on camera in Redwood City, police announced an arrest in the case.

On the night of April 11, the suspect was seen stealing multiple packages off the porch of a home on Adams Street. According to officers, one of the packages included a wedding dress that was worth an estimated $2,000.

Following the thefts, police released surveillance photos and video of the suspected package thief.

Surveillance photo of man suspected of stealing packages, including a wedding dress, from a home in Redwood City on April 11, 2024 Redwood City Police Department

"We received multiple tips from residents which led us to identify and arrest the suspect," police said in an update Wednesday.

Officers announced that 65-year-old Henry Fonseca of Redwood City was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of grand theft. According to jail records, Fonseca is being held on $10,000 bail.

Police said the dress was found by a concerned citizen and was returned to its rightful owner.

"We appreciate everyone's help in solving this crime," the department said on social media.

Authorities did not say when Fonseca would appear in court.