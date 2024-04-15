Suspect sought after wedding dress stolen from porch in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY – Police in Redwood City are searching for a suspect after a person was caught on camera stealing packages, including a wedding dress worth thousands of dollars.

According to officers, the suspect stole multiple packages from a home on the 800 block of Adams Street between 8:24 and 8:46 p.m. on April 11. The stolen items included a wedding dress with an estimated value of $2,000.

Video and photo posted to the department's social media shows the suspect, who appears to be wearing a black jacket, dark pants, a dark ballcap and white shoes.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is urged to contact the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7100, referencing case number R24-04-0187.

Tips can also be sent to the department's tip line at 650-780-7110.