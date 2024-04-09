Recount requested for 16th District congressional race where Low, Simitian tied for 2nd

There is a tie in the congressional race to represent the South Bay. What happens next?

There could be a recount in the congressional race to represent the South Bay and the Peninsula's District 16, where two candidates are tied for second place.

Assemblymember Evan Low and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian both garnered 30,249 votes. Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is in first place 38,489.

The San Mateo County Registrar of Voters said they received two requests for a recount in the District 16 House race. The recount requests came from Dan Stegnik of San Mateo County and Jonathan Padilla of Santa Clara County. Padilla is the former finance director for Liccardo who worked on his mayoral campaign in San Jose.

Tuesday was the last day to request a recount. The registrar of voters has seven days to look into the recount requests before a decision is made.

Those who made the request need to say for which candidate they are requesting a recount. If a recount is done, someone could end up footing a hefty bill from the registrar.

Low's campaign issued a statement following news of the recount request.

"This is a page right out of Trump's political playbook using dirty tricks to attack democracy and subvert the will of the voters. Sam Liccardo, who does not live in the district, did not file a recount himself. Instead, he had his former staffer do it for him. What's he afraid of?" an Evan Low campaign spokesperson said.

KPIX reached out to Liccardo's and Simitian's campaigns for a response to the recount requests.