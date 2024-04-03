Evan Low, Joe Simitian tied for 2nd place in 16th District congressional race

SAN JOSE – Nearly a month after the March primary, the race for the 16th Congressional District in Silicon Valley took another unexpected turn Tuesday, with both second-place candidates tied.

According to unofficial results posted Tuesday, both Assemblymember Evan Low and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian have 30,249 votes. Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is in first place with 38,489 votes.

Election officials in San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties, where the 16th District is located, announced Tuesday that all ballots have been processed. Both counties are expected to certify their results later this week.

For weeks, the race for second place has taken multiple turns, with Simitian and Low both holding the place spot, often by razor-thin margins. Tuesday was the last day voters to correct issues with their ballots.

The contest will determine who will replace Rep. Anna Eshoo, who is retiring after more than three decades in Congress.