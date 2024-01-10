Rain spreads across Bay Area; coastal flood advisory issued as king tides return

Scattered but widespread rain was spreading across the Bay Area Wednesday along with coastal flooding concerns due to the return of king tides, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said a Coastal Flood Advisory was in effect Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. as high astronomical tides were expected to cause minor flooding in low-lying areas along the coast. Rainfall began in the North Bay and was spreading south across the region throughout the day.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

The return of King Tides has prompted a Coastal Flood Advisory for the Bay shoreline from 8 AM to 11 AM tomorrow (Wednesday). High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding for flood-prone, low-lying areas near the bay shoreline. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KjGNQhQt1F — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 9, 2024

The weather service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Wednesday called for up to 80 percent chance of rain during the day, with up to 50 percent chance of rainfall at night. Scattered showers will last into the evening hours; most locations will see less than half an inch of rain, according to the weather service.

ALSO READ: Snow activity to increase throughout Wednesday; Sierra travel will be difficult to impossible

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s in the Bay Area. Cold temperatures are expected to return Wednesday night into Thursday morning, down to around the freezing mark in the North and East Bay valleys. Other areas around the bay will drop into the lower 40s.

The Bay Area looks to dry out Thursday and Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds off the southern West Coast, with a return to the wet weather by Saturday.