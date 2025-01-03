Rain returns to San Francisco Bay Area ahead of new High Surf Advisory

Moderate rainfall returned to Northern California early Friday morning as a new storm system came onshore ahead of another round of dangerous surf conditions.

The first band of precipitation hit the North Bay at around 1:40 a.m., increasing in coverage as it moved south and persisted through the morning commute. The rain was expected gradually spread further south and east through the afternoon, tapering off Friday evening.

📡Radar Update (9:30 AM): the main band of rain will soon move out of the North Bay as the leading edge arrives in the South Bay. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/OLybV7625u — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 3, 2025

Daytime highs will be mostly in the high 50s to low 60s on the coast and around the bay, and in the mid to high 50s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40s.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect in San Francisco, the coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula coast, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast through Friday evening. Beachgoers are warned of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

"Sneaker waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. Sudden immersion in cold water can result in cold water shock even for the most experienced swimmers. Cold water shock can result in dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate and blood pressure, greatly increasing the risk of drowning in rough open waters," the NWS said.

Hazardous beach conditions arrive tomorrow with a moderate to high risk of sneaker waves threatening all beaches. Never turn your back on the ocean! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2HmSmNqbmd — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 2, 2025

From 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Sunday, there will also be a High Surf Advisory for the affected areas.

According to the NWS, conditions will dry out for the weekend and into the upcoming workweek.