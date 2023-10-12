Radical North Ireland hip-hop trio Kneecap makes San Francisco debut

SAN FRANCISCO -- Revolutionary Belfast-based hip-hop trio Kneecap makes its first appearance in the Bay Area Sunday when the group from Northern Ireland headlines Cafe Du Nord.



Despite only being in existence for six years, Kneecap has risen to become a popular festival attraction performing in front of thousands while also aggravating authorities in both Britain and their native country. Founded by MCs Mo Chara and Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí in 2017, the threesome came together after a friend of Móglaí Bap was arrested for spray painting the Irish word "Cearta" (which translates as "Rights") on a bus stop the day before a protest march calling for the Irish language to be officially recognized in the United Kingdom (the Irish Language Act would eventually be passed last year).

The trio released their debut single "C.E.R.T.A." in late 2017, a profane and hilarious satirical take on life in West Belfast that featured the rappers' tongue-twisting mix of English and Gaelic lyrics over an old-school beat. The song would be banned by the Irish language radio station due to cursing and rampant drug references, but it established Kneecap as a unique new force in Irish hip hop.

While humor is a consistent thread running through the trio's music, amid the irreverent tales of getting high and being thrown out of clubs on the trio's first mixtape 3CAG were hardcore anti-imperialist, Irish republican politics born out of their Belfast upbringing (DJ Próvaí's father was arrested during the 1972 Bloody Sunday uprising in Derry when British soldiers shot 26 unarmed protesters during a march). The trio's sound embraced classic hip-hop beats, but also drew on traditional Irish music and the techno music played at all-night raves held in West Belfast squats.

The trio stirred more controversy at home and abroad 2019 with their thumping club anthem "Get Your Brits Out" that laid out Kneecap's sentiments in no uncertain terms. Much to the chagrin of the British establishment, the song was embraced by young music fans who packed the increasingly popular group's U.K. tours. An abortive first tour of the U.S. followed the next year, but was derailed by the COVID shutdown, briefly stranding the threesome in the States until an online crowdfunding drive not only raised the money to get them home, but provided financial backing for their next recording project.

Kneecap has since focused on increasingly elaborate videos for their more recent singles like the blasphemous "Guilty Conscience" (filmed in a church confessional), though they showed another more emotional side on "MAM," a tribute to their mothers. Their latest single "Its Been Ages" from earlier this year is hopefully a sign of another new collection of material, though word has it the trio is working on a fictionalized film version of their collective life story -- also titled Kneecap -- that features actor Michael Fassbender in a supporting role. The group brings its latest U.S. tour to San Francisco for their first Bay Area visit, playing the intimate Cafe Du Nord Sunday night. They're joined by Phoenix, AZ-based alternative hip-hop/indie pop crew Belaganas.

Kneecap with Belganas

Sunday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. $17-$20

Cafe Du Nord