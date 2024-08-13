Queenstone Fire burns vegetation west of Marinwood in North Bay

Fire crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire that started burning early Tuesday morning northwest of Marinwood in Marin County, according to authorities.

Queenstone Fire burning North West of Marinwood. PG&E Wildfire Camera

The incident was first reported before 5 a.m. The so-called Queenstone Fire is burning in the remote area Queenstone Fire Rd. and Chicken Shack Fire Rd. to the north of Lucas Valley Road, according to reports on Watchduty.org.

The site reported that multiple engines and a bulldozer have been requested by incident command. There are currently no evacuations reported in connection with the fire. A map showing the location of the fire is posted at emergency.marincounty.org.

As of around 8 a.m., the fire had grown to approximately 10 to 15 acres. Firefighters are at the scene with additional resources responding to the remote area.

Aerial view from a chopper indicated the fire had grown to 25-40 acres as of around 9:50 a.m.

The fire was producing smoke that was visible across Marin County and San Francisco as well as across the bay in Richmond and other parts of the East Bay.