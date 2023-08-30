PG&E begins public safety power shutoffs portions of Northern California to reduce wildfire risk

Hot weather and windy, dry conditions have led Pacific Gas and Electric to enact public safety power shutoffs in parts of the Bay Area and Northern California to help prevent wildfires.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, PG&E began shutting off power in small portions of Napa County and seven other Northern California counties: Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Shasta, Tehama, and Yolo. Two tribal areas, Pit River Tribes and Grindstone Rancheria were also affected.

PG&E said some 8,400 customers were being impacted and were notified on Tuesday and again in the hours prior to de-energization.

The utility said it anticipates the power will be turned back by Wednesday afternoon with varying times depending on individual locations.

Customers can look up affected addresses at pge.com/pspsupdates.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Mountains and the greater Sacramento Valley with the highest threat mainly along and west of Interstate 5.

Eastern Napa County was on high alert for fire danger until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Red Flag Warning has been issued for the interior North Bay mountains, in effect from 11 PM this evening to 8 PM Wednesday. Conditions for rapid fire spread will be most prominent along the higher terrain in eastern Napa county. Do not burn outdoors! pic.twitter.com/vNZil5Cb0D — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 29, 2023

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has additionally issued a Spare the Air alert for Wednesday because of a forecast of unhealthy smog levels in the region.