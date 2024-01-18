East Bay volunteers give pollinators a fighting chance

PINOLE – In the northwest part of Contra Costa County, a remarkable effort is now underway to help some of the most important creatures on our planet: the creatures that pollinate our foods.

Study after study show a worrisome trend: bees, butterflies and birds are among certain pollinators who appear to be facing a battle for their survival. Around the world, their populations are in decline.

"Pollinators are in trouble," noted Jon Jarvis, former Director of the United States National Park Service. He is now the Executive Director of UC Berkeley's Institute for Parks, People and Diversity.

Jarvis explained how urban sprawl, pesticide use, and the spread of non-native species are among the likely culprits. But he also pointed to an increasing danger: climate change.

"A lot of species that live here, they live out their entire lives in this environment. And so, they really can't move as it gets hotter and drier. So, we have to help," warned Jarvis.

That help is now taking root in Contra Costa County, along the gently rolling hills in the Upper Pinole Creek watershed.

Jarvis and dozens of other Bay Area volunteers are busy getting their hands deep in the soil. They are busy digging holes, and planting plants. They are members of two groups: Friends of the Pinole Valley Watershed, and the Earth Team from Pinole Valley High School.

"It's a great chance to get in the outdoors and go make change," exclaimed Jordan, a high school student.

"We're here to make that difference," added Maddox, a senior at the high school.

The volunteers have gathered to plant 180 pollinator plants, native grasses, and creek-friendly trees.

Their goal: to restore the habitat and give pollinators – especially monarch butterflies - a place to rest and reproduce.

"Today we're putting in golden top, lots of milkweed which is the larval plant for monarch butterflies. We've got deer grass, we've got mule fat, we've got coyote brush," said Carol Bray as she listed off the plantings.

Bray is a volunteer and board member of the Friends of the Pinole Creek Watershed. She noted how all this work will reap benefits for future generations.

"Everything we do is going to impact the health of the area, the health of the creek, and ultimately the health of us," said Bray.

It's a grassroots effort. No one gets paid. But they are working hard to scrape up funding.

This project is supported in part by a grant from the non-profit Xerces Society, funding from medical company Grifols in Berkeley, and a "swimathon" held at Pinole Valley High School.

"Yes, the situation is dire, but there are a lot of people who are working very hard to make the situation better, "explained Emma Koeze. Koeze is a watershed conservation coordinator at the Contra Costa Resource Conservation district.

Koeze hopes this pollinator project may inspire all of us to act, especially in our own backyards or in spaces around our communities.

"It's important where you are if there's a little bit of land, to steward that land and make habitat for bees, and bugs - and anything else," she detailed.

As for Jarvis, he told CBS News Bay Area how the project is not only good for health of our pollinators.

"Nature is good for your health. Being out in nature can be an antidote to everything from depression to heart disease," he commented.