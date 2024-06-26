Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Preston Fire nears full containment after burning 11 acres north of Cloverdale

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 6/26/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 6/26/24 11:22

Crews have contained 80% percent of a wildfire that broke out north of Cloverdale on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The Preston Fire began on the east side of Geysers Road near Preston Drive around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. In its update on the blaze around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire said the blaze reached 11 acres with the forward progress stopped.

 
There were no reported injuries related to the wildfire.

Fire officials said they are investigating the cause of the blaze. 

First published on June 26, 2024 / 8:54 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.