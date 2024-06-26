Preston Fire nears full containment after burning 11 acres north of Cloverdale

Crews have contained 80% percent of a wildfire that broke out north of Cloverdale on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The Preston Fire began on the east side of Geysers Road near Preston Drive around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. In its update on the blaze around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire said the blaze reached 11 acres with the forward progress stopped.

The #PrestonFire north of Cloverdale off of Geysers Road is 60 percent contained and 11 acres. Crews remain on scene securing control lines and mopping up inside the perimeter of the fire. https://t.co/UOR1Q8Yfft — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 26, 2024



There were no reported injuries related to the wildfire.

Fire officials said they are investigating the cause of the blaze.