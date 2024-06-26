Preston Fire nears full containment after burning 11 acres north of Cloverdale
Crews have contained 80% percent of a wildfire that broke out north of Cloverdale on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
The Preston Fire began on the east side of Geysers Road near Preston Drive around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. In its update on the blaze around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire said the blaze reached 11 acres with the forward progress stopped.
There were no reported injuries related to the wildfire.
Fire officials said they are investigating the cause of the blaze.