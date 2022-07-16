Presidio Tunnel Tops: Newest SF park set to open this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO – Years in the making, a new park is set to open in San Francisco's Presidio this weekend.

Presidio Tunnel Tops Park is 14 acres that sits on top of the tunnels on Highway 101 that carry traffic to and from the Golden Gate Bridge. The park features overlooks with views of the bay, a children's play area, along with space for food trucks.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Saturday. On Sunday, the park will open to the public, featuring more than a dozen food and drink vendors, live music and dance performances.

Planning for the park began back in in 2014. Work began in 2019, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The price tag of the park was nearly $100 million, funded privately by a capital campaign organized by the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy.

Additional information about the park and opening day events can be found on the park's website.