Police, SWAT team arrest 17-year-old suspected in shooting near Northgate High in Walnut Creek

CONCORD (CBS SF) -- Police, along with a SWAT team have arrested a 17-year-old suspected in a shooting near Northgate High School Saturday, in Walnut Creek. Detectives served an arrest warrant at the suspect's home in Concord, on Sunday, and took the teen into custody.

The juvenile suspect's name will not be released.

The shooting happened Saturday night. Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening gunshot injuries at John Muir Hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com.