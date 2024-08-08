Police seek Pleasant Hill retail theft suspect armed with stun gun

Pleasant Hill police are looking for a man they say was involved in two recent retail store robberies.

Police released a photo of the suspect, who appears to be an African American male in his 20s or 30s, wearing a dark sleeveless vest with a hood.

Pleasant Hill retail theft suspect as seen on surveillance camera image. Pleasant Hill Police Department

The suspect displayed a stun gun-type device he set off when confronted by employees when he was allegedly caught stealing. No injuries were reported.

Police are seeking public assistance in the identification of the suspect. The man fled the scene, alone, in a dark sedan.

Police said anyone recognizing the suspect shouldn't confront him but contact police dispatch at (925) 288-4600.

