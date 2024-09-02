Expanded SFPD patrols help reassure Labor Day shoppers in Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO -- Labor Day weekend shopping was in full swing in San Francisco Union Square Monday and so was the police presence.

After years of crime and just days after an attempted armed robbery and shooting of 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, shoppers said their safety is top of mind when shopping in the area.

"The stores are safe but the environment around Union Square -- not so," shopper Maya told CBS News Bay Area.

Tightly grasping their newly-purchased items is second nature for some shoppers who anticipate a need for heightened security in the popular shopping district, especially on a holiday weekend.

"I haven't taken it off my hand literally," she says, clutching a Banana Republic bag.

At least 10 police vehicles were on display around the square, plus an SFPD command center. Overall crime in the district is down 44 percent compared to last year according to the SFPD and robberies are down 17.6 percent.

According to police officials, Union Square is staffed with more officers than any other part of the city.

"I've been out here for at least seven years. I shop out here, I work out here, I do overtime out here, I shop here, I eat here. There's nothing to be worried about here at all," Officer Gary Kunaboot said.

Police presence appears to have an impact on shoppers.

"A lot of cops so that makes me feel like it's working," one shopper said.

Shoppers like Eranld say they feel confident shopping in the area regardless of the attempted robbery over the weekend.

"It's sad but it doesn't really affect me," he said.

As for Maya, she doesn't plan to do any high-dollar shopping in the area anytime soon.

"I wouldn't buy that here," she said. "Let's just put it that way."