Update: Deadly shooting in West Oakland marks city's 100th homicide of 2022

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in the Cypress Village neighborhood that marked the grim milestone of the city's 100th homicide this year, according to authorities.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. on the 1300 block of Kirkham Street near Wade Johnson Park. Police are requesting for the public to avoid the area.

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on October 3, 2022, 2022, just before 3:00 PM in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street.



We are requesting for community members to avoid the area, at this time.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Sod4YscJAU — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 3, 2022

Police later confirmed that the shooting victim died at the scene, marking the 100th homicide of the year in Oakland. The city has been struggling with a spike in gun violence over recent weeks.

Oakland police are investigating multiple shootings over the past week, including a mass shooting at an East Oakland school campus on Wednesday that injured six victims and two fatal incidents over the weekend. One of those shootings at a high school birthday party left two teenage brothers who are both students at Berkeley High dead and injured two other teens.