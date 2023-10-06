Officials suspend recovery efforts for swimmer possibly attacked by shark off Point Reyes

MARIN COUNTY – Officials announced Friday that recovery efforts have been suspended for a missing swimmer who may have been attacked by a shark off Point Reyes National Seashore earlier in the week.

According to the National Park Service, 52-year-old Felix Luis N'jai was reported missing near Wildcat Beach around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday. A Gambian national, N'jai most recently lived in San Francisco.

Officials said N'jai was last seen wearing a black wetsuit about 100 feet from shore and was swimming with two friends in the ocean when he went missing.

At the time of the incident, Marin County firefighters said they determined that the three men encountered a shark who attacked one of them. The other two swam back to shore and told first responders there was a large pool of blood in the water.

Park officials said Friday that a shark was seen in the area at the time but they had not confirmed if a shark attack took place.

The three swimmers had been camping with a group of about 10 to 15 people above the beach in an area called Wildcat Campground.

Anyone who may information about the case is asked to call 415-464-5170.