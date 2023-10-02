Search continues for swimmer who may have been attacked by shark off Point Reyes

BOLINAS -- Authorities in Marin County on Monday resumed their search for a swimmer who went missing after a reported shark attack off the southern end of Point Reyes Sunday morning.

The Coast Guard said they received a report at 10:40 a.m. of a person swimming who was attacked by a shark and pulled under at Wildcat Beach at the southern end of Point Reyes.

Marin County firefighters responded and determined that three men who had gone for a swim encountered a shark which attacked one of them. The others swam back to shore and told first responders there was a large pool of blood in the water.

ALSO READ: Crews search for swimmer following shark attack off Point Reyes in Marin County

The men said that, before the attack, they had been swimming about 25 to 50 yards from the beach.

Authorities said the missing swimmer is approximately 50 years old. The three swimmers were camping with a group of about 10 to 15 people above the beach in an area called Wildcat Campground.

"The further amount of time, it decreases the chance of survivability," Batt. Chief Todd Overshiner with the Marin County Fire Department said Sunday.

On Monday, National Park Service (NPS) officials from Point Reyes National Seashore said they were working with other agencies to continue their search for the missing swimmer

While the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search in the frigid waters Monday morning with no results, a ground search continues with first responders from the NPS, the Marin County Sheriff's Office and the Marin County Fire Department, and the Stinson Beach Fire Department.

Authorities said the search was initially conducted by land, water and air.

The identity of the missing swimmer is being withheld pending notification of family and in collaboration with law enforcement agencies.