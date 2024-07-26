Pleasanton Uber driver who suffered seizure reunited with woman who helped save his life

Uber driver reunites with woman who helped save his life following seizure

A Bay Area rideshare driver has been reunited with a woman that he credits with saving his life after he suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel.

CBS News Bay Area first reported about Christoper Hunt on Monday. Hunt, an Uber driver, was in search of a passenger named Christine, who got him medical help after he had a seizure while driving her.

"I started twitching violently and was unable to speak. She knew something was wrong," Hunt recalled.

He was driving along Hopyard Road in Pleasanton when he had a seizure.

"I am losing it fast, so instead I hit the brake and she comes up through the middle here. Once the car stops, she puts it into park for me," he said.

Hunt said things got foggy from there.

"The last thing I remember was her on the phone calling people and I blacked out. The last thing I remember was in a gurney being rolled into the ER," he said

In an attempt to find Christine, Christopher posted on Pleasanton's Facebook page as a way to track her down.

When the story aired, a friend of Cristina (her correct name) made the connection. On Friday, CBS News Bay Area was were there for the reunion.

"You are so sweet ... Give me a hug... I'm just a big ball of emotion."

Cristina said she was so happy to hear Christopher was alright. Uber couldn't disclose those details to her.

"It honestly was a gift just seeing you again because I called Uber and I asked if they could tell me if you were okay. I just tried anyway," Cristina said.

Inside her card from Christopher was an Uber gift card.

"I'm so appreciative," she said.