Update: Shooting inside Pleasanton Home Depot store injures 1; Suspects in custody

PLEASANTON -- A shooting inside a Home Deport store in Pleasanton left one person injured and police said at least two suspects were in custody.

The shooting happened at about 2:15 p.m. at the store located at 6000 Johnson Drive near Owens Drive. Pleasanton Police said dispatchers fielded calls about a man bleeding inside the store, and witnesses told officers the victim had tried to stop a theft in progress when he was shot. An unidentified number of suspects were seen driving away after the shooting, police said.

Officers gave first aid to the victim and he was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Police alerted other law enforcement agencies and at about 2:30 p.m., Alameda County Sheriff's deputies found the vehicle near the 7000 block of Ney Ave. in Oakland and arrested the suspects.

Pleasanton Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at (925) 931-5100. More information was to be released Wednesday morning, police said.