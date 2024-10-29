Fire burns at Pleasant Hill apartment complex near Diablo Valley College
A fire burned at an apartment complex in Pleasant Hill Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The two-alarm fire burned at the Viking Park Apartments on Norse Drive near Viking Drive just west of Diablo Valley College.
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said fire crews were inside one building of the complex with multiple hose lines.
There was no immediate word on any injuries or cause of the fire.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.