Fire burns at Pleasant Hill apartment complex near Diablo Valley College

By Carlos Castañeda

A fire burned at an apartment complex in Pleasant Hill Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The two-alarm fire burned at the Viking Park Apartments on Norse Drive near Viking Drive just west of Diablo Valley College.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said fire crews were inside one building of the complex with multiple hose lines.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or cause of the fire.

An apartment building is seen with holes cut out of the roof following a fire at the Viking Park apartment complex in Pleasant Hill, October 29, 2025. KPIX

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

