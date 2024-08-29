Watch CBS News
Vehicle crash into power pole in Pleasant Hill causes hundreds to lose power

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A vehicle crash in Pleasant Hill Wednesday night closed a roadway and knocked out power to hundreds in a surrounding neighborhood throughout the night and into Thursday morning, authorities said.

Pacific Gas and Electric indicated on its outage map that the outage was reported at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday and crews arrived to find a vehicle collision with a power pole.  

Pleasant Hill police said the crash forced the closure of Buskirk Avenue between Hookston Road and Oak Park Boulevard in both directions. 

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, police said the portion of Buskirk Avenue would be closed indefinitely and the closure also affected a County Connection bus stop. About an hour later, police said the closure on Buskirk was between Mayhew Way and the Crossroads Shopping Center.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 513 PG&E customers remained without power in the area. The power was restored as of about 9 a.m.

Buskirk Avenue was re-opened as of 9:45 a.m., police said.  

There were no further details about the crash immediately available.

