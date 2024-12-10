Pleasant Hill man charged with lewd acts after 2 missing juveniles found in apartment

Police in Pleasant Hill announced Tuesday that a man has been charged with multiple sexual offenses after they said two missing juveniles under the age of 16 were found in his home earlier this year.

On Oct. 21, officers launched an investigation into a missing juvenile. The investigation led to an apartment complex on the 600 block of Old Quarry Road.

At the location, officers located two missing juveniles and the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Alejandro Gabriel Sainz of Pleasant Hill.

Police conducted interviews with the juveniles and placed Sainz under arrest. He was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail where he remains in custody.

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from Sainz and his home. After further investigation, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office charged Sainz with 20 felonies, including lewd acts with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators said Sainz met the victims online.

"The Pleasant Hill Police Department is committed to protecting our children and making Pleasant Hill a safe place for all," police said Tuesday.

The children were "returned to appropriate care," according to officers.

Jail records show that Sainz is being held on $1.4 million bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2025.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Pleasant Hill police at 925-288-4600.