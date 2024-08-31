Developing: Plane crashes, burns at airport in Novato

NOVATO -- An airplane has crashed and caught fire at Gnoss Field Airport in Novato Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

The airport has been locked down and National Transportation Safety Board investigators are en route to the scene, the Marin County Sheriff's office said in an e-mail sent around 4:30 p.m.

One person was reported to have been aboard the plane at the time of the crash but, as of 4:30 p.m., that occupant's condition was not known. The county coroner was standing by, according to the sheriff's office.